ERC title contender Habaj explains retirement from Rome leg one

Łukasz Habaj has explained the reasons behind the crash that cost him a potential FIA European Rally Championship podium finish on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Habaj was running in third place after stage five on Saturday, one position behind his main rival for the ERC title, Alexey Lukyanuk.



But the Sports Racing Technologies driver’s day ended at the side of the road, crashing his ŠKODA Fabia R5 for an unusual reason.



“You wouldn’t believe it but during the service break, I made some corrections of my pace notes from the camera and I actually corrected the wrong corner! A stupid mistake but painful,” explained Habaj.



He has returned from retirement for the second leg – which awards points to the seven fastest drivers on Sunday's stages – and went fifth-fastest on Affile-Bellegra, the first stage of the day this morning.

