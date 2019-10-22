Łukasz Habaj is stepping up his preparations for his FIA European Rally Championship title challenge in Hungary next month with an outing on Partr - Sev.en Commodities Rally Vsetín this weekend (25-26 October).

Forming part of the Czech Republic’s Rallysprint series, the country’s second-tier rally contest, the seven-stage event will allow Habaj to reacclimatise to asphalt competition follow the ERC’s gravel-based Cyprus Rally last month.



Pole Habaj, 19 points behind Chris Ingram in the ERC title chase, will compete in his usual Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 with Daniel Dymurski co-driving.



Opposition will come from a number of Barum Czech Rally Zlín regulars including Jaromír Tarabus and Miroslav Jakeš.



Meanwhile, Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November on asphalt-only stages around the city of Nyíregyháza.

The post ERC title contender Habaj gets back into Tarmac mode appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.