ERC title contender Habaj gets back into Tarmac mode
Łukasz Habaj is stepping up his preparations for his FIA European Rally Championship title challenge in Hungary next month with an outing on Partr - Sev.en Commodities Rally Vsetín this weekend (25-26 October).
Forming part of the Czech Republic’s Rallysprint series, the country’s second-tier rally contest, the seven-stage event will allow Habaj to reacclimatise to asphalt competition follow the ERC’s gravel-based Cyprus Rally last month.
Pole Habaj, 19 points behind Chris Ingram in the ERC title chase, will compete in his usual Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 with Daniel Dymurski co-driving.
Opposition will come from a number of Barum Czech Rally Zlín regulars including Jaromír Tarabus and Miroslav Jakeš.
Meanwhile, Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November on asphalt-only stages around the city of Nyíregyháza.
