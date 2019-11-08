Łukasz Habaj’s bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship has suffered an early setback after he crashed during his first run in free practice for Rally Hungary this morning.

Pole Habaj went off the road on a right-hand corner 500 metres before the finish of the 3.90-kilometre Napkor test and is set to miss the Qualifying Stage from 09h45 due to the damage inflicted to his Sports Racing Technologies ŠKODA Fabia R5.



Both Habaj and co-driver were uninjured with Daniel Dymurski commenting: “I think the car is not good”.



The results of the Qualifying Stage are used to form part of the starting order for the opening leg of the event, meaning Habaj will face running far down the order, providing his car can be repaired. With wet and muddy conditions expected, Habaj will be braced for a tough challenge.



Habaj is second in the provisional ERC standings, 19 points behind leader Chris Ingram and nine in front of defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.



Photo:With grateful thanks to István Peremicki/www.pirirc.hu/Peremicki

The post ERC title contender Habaj hits trouble in Hungary appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.