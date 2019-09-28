ERC title contender Habaj on guard on Cyprus debut

FIA European Rally Championship title contender Łukasz Habaj will remain firmly on his guard on the closing day of the Cyprus Rally.

The Pole is fifth overnight on his first appearance on event, which he’s contesting in a Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5.



“It’s been difficult but mostly because of our lack of experience which caused some small mistakes in the set-up and the car was not working perfectly, especially on the first and third stage,” Habaj said.



“There was more grip in the afternoon but it was still extremely demanding because the roads are more destroyed. We had a slow puncture but luckily we managed to be at the end.



“Tomorrow is a big day, it’s hard to believe but it’s going to be more difficult than today. You have two long stages and the day is going to be longer, so even more hard. You have to stay focused calm and concentrated. It requires a completely different style of driving – you have to really watch the road and avoid surprises and traps so it’s mostly about endurance and not really speed.”

