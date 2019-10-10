ERC title contender Habaj philosophical despite points drop

Łukasz Habaj was in philosophical mood after dropping 19 points behind Chris Ingram in the race to win this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

Habaj placed fourth on his Cyprus Rally debut last month, despite a throttle issue robbing him of vital speed on the deciding leg.



Nevertheless, the Sports Racing Technologies driver actually gained a position in the title fight after he demoted 2018 ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk for the runner-up spot following the Russian’s retirement with a mechanical issue.



“I was happy to finish with only 20 or 30 per cent of throttle,” said Habaj. “My only goal was to keep my position and we managed to do this. We did a good job over the whole weekend for the first time on this rally with no experience. In fact, the whole team did a great job but this rally is very demanding on machinery and it was just bad luck for us that for the first time since we start driving the ŠKODA something happened. But in the range of possibilities, we have to statistically assume it will break down eventually at some point.”



Rally Hungary will host the three-way ERC title decider from 8-10 November.

