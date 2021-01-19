Andreas Mikkelsen, who won on his return to ERC action in Hungary last season, starts his bid for 2021 dominance on Rallye Monte-Carlo this week.

The Škoda Fabia-driving Norwegian is mounting a combined FIA European and world championship campaign with Toksport WRT.



He has vowed to “dominate completely every rally that I am doing, that’s my sole focus” as he aims to return to the sport’s top flight.



Rallye Monte-Carlo, which forms round one of the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship, provides his first opportunity to do just that.