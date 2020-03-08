ERC to celebrate International Women’s Day with triple driver announcement

The FIA European Rally Championship will celebrate International Women’s Day today (Sunday 8 March) by announcing the programmes of three female drivers for the upcoming ERC season.

They will be made from 09h00 CET with the trio joining Emma Falcón in this year’s championship after the Canary Islander revealed her ERC campaign last month. Keep visiting FIAERC.com for all the news.

