ERC top three support FIA Volunteers Weekend

The top three finishers on Rally Liepāja joined together to recognise the essential role carried out by volunteers in motorsport around the world.

Oliver Solberg, Alexey Lukyanuk and Mārtiņš Sesks – who finished first, second and third respectively on the FIA European Rally Championship counter – were helping to celebrate the FIA Volunteers Weekend, which is dedicated those who give up their time to make motorsport possible.



Capitalising on a busy weekend of FIA competition, 10 events have raised awareness and given thanks to the volunteers who carry out the wide variety of essential roles without which motorsport would simply not happen.



Throughout the weekend, the entire motorsport community – from volunteers and officials to fans, drivers and members of the media – showed their appreciation on social media.



Using the hashtag #FIAVolunteersWeekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people can share photos and stories of themselves in action over the two days, connecting motorsport volunteers at all levels across the globe – from club events to world championships.

