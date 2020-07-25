ERC victory contender Crugnola says beware of Pico

-

Andrea Crugnola has picked the Rally di Roma Capitale-opening Pico-Greco test as potentially the decisive stage on his home FIA European Rally Championship event.

The 13.40-kilometre test opens the action at 09h13 local time and is repeated at 15h26.



It has a reputation as being a rough and tough test with the risk of punctures an ever-present threat due to broken nature of the road surface in places.



“We will try to push from the first metre and try to avoid the trouble in the Pico stage,” said the F.P.F. Sport Citroën C3 R3 driver. “Every year since 2017 I had some problem there so maybe I will have to drive less faster. Pico will be a bit more tricky compared to last year. I have already seen some big cuts so it’s going to be a gamble like every year.”

