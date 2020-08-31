Magalhães, driving a Hyundai i20 R5, climbed to the top of the title table after claiming victory on yesterday’s Rali do Alto Tâmega by a margin of 11.1s over Armindo Araújo. Defending champion Ricardo Teodósio finished third.



ERC3 Junior frontrunner Pedro Antunes won the two-wheel-drive category in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 with Pedro Almeida fourth in class.



Magalhães is a three-time Portuguese championship and challenged for the ERC title in 2017.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport