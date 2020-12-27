Mikkelsen, who made a winning return to the ERC on Rally Hungary last month, will drive a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo during the eight-event European championship season, which is due to get underway on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in Portugal from March 12-14.



“I will do a full season in ERC,” said the 31-year-old Norwegian, who will also contest an FIA World Rally Championship 2 campaign with Toksport. “That is two championships and that means a lot of driving.”



Mikkelsen has three world championship event wins to his name and has enjoyed stints as a factory driver for Citroën, Hyundai and Volkswagen. He hopes his 2021 campaign will provide “a great step” towards his goal of returning to the sport’s top tier when the new Rally1 regulations are introduced for the 2022 season.



“I am super-thankful to Škoda and Toksport that they are giving me this opportunity,” said Mikkeslen, who will also help the Czech make to develop its planned 2022 Rally2 challenger.



“I have one aim next year and that is to dominate completely every rally that I am doing, that’s my sole focus. We will be prepared for every rally and I feel very confident.”



A statement from Toksport WRT read: “Andreas is confident and aims to make the Škoda Fabia Rally2 the fastest Rally2 car in ERC.”



Toksport has strong pedigree in the ERC after guiding Chris Ingram and Ross Whitock to the coveted FIA title in 2019.



Turkish talent Orhan Avcioglu scored an ERC-best fifth on the Cyprus Rally along with three other top 10 finishes in 2018 and took an ERC3 podium in Cyprus in 2019.



Alexandros Tsouloftas also benefited from Toksport’s expertise with an ERC1 Junior podium on the Azores Rallye in 2019, while Ola Jr Nore made it two ERC3 Junior podiums from as many starts last season driving a Renault Clio RSR Rally5.