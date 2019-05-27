ERC
ERC winner Solberg: It’s the biggest day of my life
Oliver Solberg became the latest young star to prove their talent in the FIA European Rally Championship when he triumphed on Rally Liepāja yesterday. This is what the 17-year-old had to say following his Latvia success.
Q:
You are the youngest winner of an FIA European Rally Championship event. How good does that feel?
OS:
I have no words. It’s absolutely amazing. I’m so happy, it’s crazy.
Q:
What does the win mean to you?
OS:
It’s the biggest day of my life. I have never driven so good as I’ve done now. It’s unbelievable, I can’t understand it. It’s been such a perfect rally. On the penultimate stage I was too cautious, I was driving too stiff. Then I thought I’ll just do what I’ve done the whole weekend and go flat out, and I won the last stage. I’m so happy.
Q:
Talk us through the rally itself, your first gravel event with the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.
OS:
I was surprised I have to say on SS1 to be fastest by six seconds. I never expected that for sure. OK, it wasn’t maybe the best plan on the long term but I always want to go hard from the beginning, so always flat out. Being fastest on the first stage was absolutely a dream.
Q:
You made winning look easy, winning 10 out of 13 stages this weekend. How does if feel to win against the Russian Rocket Alexey Lukyanuk?
OS:
He’s always been my hero and before the race I watched every video of him from Estonia, from Latvia, with the Evo, everything. I told my father, ‘how is it possible to go so fast?’ ‘I would never manage to do this,’ I said. And then I come on SS1 and I win it by six seconds, I was like ‘what just happened?’. It’s crazy.
The post ERC winner Solberg: It’s the biggest day of my life appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.