ERC would suit Devine just fine

Callum Devine plans to use his maiden FIA European Rally Championship podium as a catalyst to a full campaign in 2020.

Devine was one of a number of runners to master the challenging weather conditions during the Rally Hungary weekend and came through to finish third overall in a Hyundai i20 R5 run by Hyundai Motorsport N and supported by his national ASN, Motorsport Ireland.



Speaking following the finish in Nyíregyháza, Devine said: “The ERC is our main plan for next year if we can get everything together. This was a good learning curve for us to see what we’re up against next year. We’ll see where we go from here.”



Devine also conceded his podium finish had exceeded pre-event expectations. “I didn’t think coming to this rally [it would be possible] because it was a last-minute plan put together between Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing and Motorsport Ireland, so to be here with this result is fantastic for us. From a rally point of view, it was extremely challenging, probably the hardest rally I ever did for myself and Brian. I’m really pleased.”



Co-driver Brian Hoy added: “Callum definitely made the most of what he was given this weekend and definitely made a really good impression. We’re happy with this.”

