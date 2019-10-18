ERC
ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior decided over six events in 2020
As in previous seasons, the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship and FIA ERC3 Championship will take place over six rounds in 2020 with three events on asphalt and three on gravel.
The calendar appears below:
Round 1:Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March
Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May
Round 3:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May**
Round 4:77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June
Round 5:Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Round 6:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
**Subject to the signing of the event promoter agreement
