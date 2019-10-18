ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior decided over six events in 2020

As in previous seasons, the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship and FIA ERC3 Championship will take place over six rounds in 2020 with three events on asphalt and three on gravel.

The calendar appears below:



Round 1:Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March

Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 3:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May**

Round 4:77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 5:Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 6:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August



**Subject to the signing of the event promoter agreement

