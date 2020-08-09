-

Czech talent Erik Cais has no time for mistakes in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship.

Preparing for his second outing since graduating from ERC3 Junior, Cais has a plan for an error-free Rally Liepāja, particularly in light of his double trouble in Latvia last season when he crashed heavily in testing and during the event.



“For me it will be quite special and quite difficult because of the crashes we had last year,” said the Yacco ACCR Team ace. “I need to be careful because one mistake there you will go out because the roads are so special so the aim will be not to do a mistake and try to get better and better step by step.”



Rally Liepāja takes place from 14-16 August. Jindřiška Žáková co-drives her fellow Czech driver’s Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.

The post ERC1 Junior Cais: Mistakes are the enemy appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

