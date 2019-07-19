ERC1 Junior champion Gryazin wins Roma Qualifying Stage

Reigning FIA ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin has won the Qualifying Stage on Rally di Roma Capitale, despite deliberately “driving slow” to try and avoid being fastest.

Sports Racing Technologies driver Gryazin is redeeming his prize drives from Eurosport Events for winning the ERC1 Junior title last season, competing on Rally di Roma Capitale this weekend and then Barum Czech Rally Zlín next month.



Despite picking asphalt events to focus on building his experience rather than chase wins, Gryazin couldn’t help but win Friday’s Qualifying Stage, 0.193s ahead of reigning Italian Tarmac champion Andrea Crugnola.



“I was driving slow, wasn’t pushing at all,” said Gryazin.



“I didn’t want to be first to choose their road position in qualifying because it’s difficult to choose which position is better, so sometimes it’s better to let the Italian guys choose first.”



But Gryazin will choose his road position before anyone else, beating all the top Italian championship crews also competing in ERC this weekend.



Behind Crugnola, two-time ERC champion Luca Rossetti (FPF Sport SRL) was third fastest, 0.727s off the fastest time.



Gryazin’s SRT team-mate and current ERC championship leader Łukasz Habaj went fourth fastest, with Niki Mayr-Melnhof completing the top five, 1.447s slower than Gryazin.



ERC1 Junior frontrunners made up much of the lower top 10 overall, with Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) behind three-time ERC champion Giandomenico Basso (Loran SRL) in seventh, Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) ninth and Hiroki Arai (STARD) completing the top 10.



Reigning ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk had a half-spin on the Qualifying Stage, dropping a couple of seconds to score P12. Vojtěch Štajf (ACCR Czech Rally Team) will be the last driver to choose their start position, finishing P15 on the Qualifying Stage.



Andrea Nucita (Loran SRL) topped the Abarth Rally Cup and ERC2 runners with P18 overall, with Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) the top ERC3 and ERC3 Junior runner.



Cristiana Oprea’s ERC3 debut has already presented its first challenge. The all-female crew of Oprea and Diana Hategan had an off during free practice that took the right front wheel off her Peugeot 208 R2, which forced her to miss the Qualifying Stage.

