-

Filip Mareš might not have been able to demonstrate the pace that made him FIA ERC1 Junior champion in 2019, but the Czech’s Rally di Roma Capitale outing still provided plenty of reason to be positive.

Linking up with co-driver Radovan Bucha for only the second time, Czech charger Mareš battled back from a roll in free practice to finish the all-asphalt event in eighth overall.



“It was a very tough start and finally we were able to make it to the finish, which is the most important,” said Mareš, whose Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo was run by the Rexteam from Czech Republic. “On the second day we were able to do some competitive stage times, which is fine, but I need to thank the team because they made this possible, and also my car engineer, Yannick Willocx from Škoda Motorsport for this race.



“I have learned really a lot during the weekend and it was probably the most impressive learning experience for me in my rally career so far.”

ERC Creighton takes positives from first ERC3 Junior start 4 HOURS AGO

The post ERC1 Junior champion Mares learns plenty on tough Rally di Roma Capitale appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Almeida doesn’t give up on ERC3 Junior debut 7 HOURS AGO