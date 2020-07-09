ERC1 Junior champion Mares recruits new co-driver

-

Filip Mareš, who beat Chris Ingram to the 2019 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship crown by 0.3s, has recruited a new co-driver for 2020.

Following the decision of his co-driver of six years, Jan Hloušek, to link up with factory ŠKODA Motorsport star Jan Kopecký, Mareš has recruited Radek Bucha, who like Mareš, is from Mladá Boleslav.



They will compete under the LAURETA AUTO ŠKODA TEAM banner starting from this weekend’s Rally Bohemia.



“Filip and I met during the winter when working together in another racing team,” Bucha explained. “When Jan Hloušek left, we soon found a common ground. I believe that despite the time-consuming preparations for the new team, we will be well prepared at the start of the season and we will transform our hard work into the best possible results.”



