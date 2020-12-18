The 19-year-old, who edged Hyundai Junior Driver Grégoire Munster to the ERC1 Junior title on last month’s Rally Islas Canarias, will contest the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship 2 alongside co-driver Aaron Johnston. The two-time ERC event-winning pairing will begin their campaign in a Hyundai i20 R5 before upgrading to the i20 N Rally2 when it becomes available mid-year.



His world championship campaign will be in addition to his two-event FIA European Rally Championship prize drive programme from ERC promoter Eurosport Events for winning the ERC1 Junior title in 2020.



“Joining Hyundai Motorsport is incredible,” Solberg said. “To have the chance to work for these guys, it’s not just a real thrill for me, it will be fantastic to learn from everyone. We will go into the championship with a winning mentality and with the important responsibility of representing Hyundai around the world. I am also happy to have another young driver, Ole Christian Veiby, in the WRC 2 set-up. I hope this commitment will open the doors to even greater opportunities for me in the future.”



Andrea Adamo, the Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal, added: “It is important for us to reaffirm our commitment to young talent and rising stars. We are pleased to welcome Oliver Solberg into the Hyundai Motorsport family.”