ERC1 Junior Devine keeping expectations in check for Rome

Callum Devine is keeping his expectations in check as he prepares for round one of the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship on Rally di Roma Capitale next week.

Devine, part of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, has never rallied in Italy before and also acknowledges the strong competition he’ll face from some of Europe’s top young Rally2 drivers.



“I don’t know much about the rally apart from what I’ve found on the internet,” said Irishman Devine. “I haven’t rallied in Italy at all so it will be a new experience. As far as I can see it’s quite smooth Tarmac, some broken Tarmac at times, which will probably suit us maybe a little bit more.”



Devine and co-driver Brian Hoy have viewed the stage videos issued by the rally organisers, Motorsport Italia, to help with their preparations.



“The stage videos the rally has put up are a great help,” said Devine, whose Hyundai i20 R5 is run by the PCRS team from Ireland. “Some of the stages haven’t changed from last year and some have bits and pieces that are the same so it will be a hard challenge up against the boys that have been there before.



“ERC1 Junior is our priority and we want to be in the mix. But there are a lot of quick drivers in ERC1 Juniors, and many of them have a chance for pushing for overall podium positions. We’ll just get as much experience as we can.”

