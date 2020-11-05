Brose Motorsport’s Dominik Dinkel is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship.
Since the summer, the German has been focused on improving his pacenotes as he attempts to close on the ERC1 Junior podium.
“On Rally Fafe Montelongo I was very happy with my improvements with the pacenotes,” said Dinkel, who drives a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in the ERC. “After Portugal I did a bit more work and now I have a new evolution with the pacenotes so let’s see how it works in Hungary. We are well prepared so I hope I can get a top five result in ERC1 Junior.”
After work commitments kept her away from Rally Fafe Montelongo, Ursula Mayrhofer returns to co-drive Dinkel, one of several drivers competing on Rally Hungary for the first time.
“It looks like mix of fast stages and very narrow and muddy places so I think the grip is not so high and you have to be careful in some corners because you can cut corners everywhere and there is a lot of mud in places,” he said. “Let’s see how it works and how the weather is. But I like the look of this rally and I hope it’s good for us.”
