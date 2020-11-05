Since the summer, the German has been focused on improving his pacenotes as he attempts to close on the ERC1 Junior podium.



“On Rally Fafe Montelongo I was very happy with my improvements with the pacenotes,” said Dinkel, who drives a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in the ERC. “After Portugal I did a bit more work and now I have a new evolution with the pacenotes so let’s see how it works in Hungary. We are well prepared so I hope I can get a top five result in ERC1 Junior.”



After work commitments kept her away from Rally Fafe Montelongo, Ursula Mayrhofer returns to co-drive Dinkel, one of several drivers competing on Rally Hungary for the first time.



“It looks like mix of fast stages and very narrow and muddy places so I think the grip is not so high and you have to be careful in some corners because you can cut corners everywhere and there is a lot of mud in places,” he said. “Let’s see how it works and how the weather is. But I like the look of this rally and I hope it’s good for us.”