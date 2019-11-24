ERC
ERC1 Junior event winner Kreim is triple national champion
Fabian Kreim, an event winner in the 2018 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, has been confirmed as the German rally champion for a third time following the completion of an appeal process.
Kreim was disqualified from third place from the ADAC 3-Städte-Rallye for allegedly not stopping at the scene of an accident. However, an appeal to the German motorsport federation (DMSB) was upheld, restoring Kreim and co-driver Tobias Braun’s original result, making Kreim a triple German champion following his title successes in 2016 and 2017.
Driving for ŠKODA Auto Deutschland, Kreim challenged for the ERC1 Junior title in 2018, finishing third following a final-round decider in Latvia. He won the category on Rally di Roma Capitale and was a podium finisher on Rally Islas Canarias, Barum Czech Rally Zlín and PZM 75th Rally Poland with then co-driver Frank Christian in support.
Photo:ADAC Motorsport
