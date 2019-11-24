ERC1 Junior event winner Kreim is triple national champion

Fabian Kreim, an event winner in the 2018 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, has been confirmed as the German rally champion for a third time following the completion of an appeal process.

Kreim was disqualified from third place from the ADAC 3-Städte-Rallye for allegedly not stopping at the scene of an accident. However, an appeal to the German motorsport federation (DMSB) was upheld, restoring Kreim and co-driver Tobias Braun’s original result, making Kreim a triple German champion following his title successes in 2016 and 2017.



Driving for ŠKODA Auto Deutschland, Kreim challenged for the ERC1 Junior title in 2018, finishing third following a final-round decider in Latvia. He won the category on Rally di Roma Capitale and was a podium finisher on Rally Islas Canarias, Barum Czech Rally Zlín and PZM 75th Rally Poland with then co-driver Frank Christian in support.



Photo:ADAC Motorsport

