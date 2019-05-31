ERC1 Junior leader Ingram reveals tough balancing act

Chris Ingram has revealed the tough balancing act he’s performing in his bid to become the first British winner of the FIA European Rally Championship since Vic Elford in 1967.

Ingram, who leads the ERC1 Junior standings, narrowed Łukasz Habaj’s overall advantage to a single point after he beat his Polish rival to fourth place on Rally Liepāja last weekend.



Despite his strong form in his Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5, Ingram is facing a funding battle to maintain his championship challenge alongside co-driver Ross Whittock, which is also hampering his on-stage performances.



Explaining why he wasn’t able to mount a consistent fight for a podium finish in Latvia, Ingram said: “I know exactly where we are losing the speed so we just need to keep the pace consistently. We’re close but it just takes a bit more kilometres because the car was working really well, the pacenotes were mega, the tyres perfect. It just takes me a little while to get into the zone and because I can’t afford to go off, I need to get there gradually rather than just go flat out from the first corner and take big risks. I just can’t afford to do that.



“We know we’re not pushing enough but it’s a tricky one. It’s easy to make a mistake and throw away a good position for the championship whereas the guys ahead had nothing to lose.”

