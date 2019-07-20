ERC1 Junior leader Mares bounces back after Czech crash

Mareš was in a race against time to make the event after his ŠKODA Fabia R5 sustained heavy damage in a crash on Rally Bohemia last weekend, requiring extensive repairs.



He subsequently took a a cautious approach to the opening loop of Rally di Roma Capitale, which paid dividends with the lead in ERC1 Junior and sixth overall as others hit trouble, including title rival Chris Ingram who suffered rear brake problems and dropped over 30 seconds.



“We started carefully because of the accident last week for sure, but we are improving step-by-step. We are more and more confident with every kilometre” he said.



“We are not so far behind Habaj and we are keeping first position in ERC1 Junior, which is the most important target for us, so we can be satisfied so far.”



A win and the leg points that go with it would keep the ERC1 Junior title fight going until Mareš’s home ERC round, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, next month.