Grégoire Munster is refusing to consider the possibility of a podium finish after completing the opening leg of Rally Fafe Montelongo leading the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship classification.

Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 for his father Bernard’s BMA Autosport operation, the Luxembourg driver completed Saturday’s action with his first outright European championship stage win in a fine third overall.

“It was difficult but really good,” said Munster. “We made the best out of it, we tried to have the best choice but nobody had the perfect choice. It’s been a positive day but I don’t think about the podium. There are still nine stages to go and we only did half of the work. In these tricky conditions anything can happen.”

ERC
Érdi Jr excellent in ERC2, Mabellini heads Abarth Rally Cup
3 HOURS AGO

The post ERC1 Junior leader Munster: we’ve only done half the work appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
Bassas is best with overnight lead in ERC3/ERC3 Junior
4 HOURS AGO
ERC
Lukyanuk the driver to beat in ERC come rain or shine
5 HOURS AGO