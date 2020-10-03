Grégoire Munster is refusing to consider the possibility of a podium finish after completing the opening leg of Rally Fafe Montelongo leading the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship classification.
Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 for his father Bernard’s BMA Autosport operation, the Luxembourg driver completed Saturday’s action with his first outright European championship stage win in a fine third overall.
“It was difficult but really good,” said Munster. “We made the best out of it, we tried to have the best choice but nobody had the perfect choice. It’s been a positive day but I don’t think about the podium. There are still nine stages to go and we only did half of the work. In these tricky conditions anything can happen.”
