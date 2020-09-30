Rallye Team Spain’s ERC3 Junior champion has high hopes of success in the Citroën C3 R5 he shares with co-driver Sara Fernández following a strong showing on the Tarmac-based Rally di Roma Capitale ERC season opener in July.



“We had a great feeling in Rome competing on Tarmac for the first time with the Citroën C3 R5, so my aim for the third ERC round is to show we are able to fight again for the podium,” Llarena said. “I want to confirm my rhythm on this kind of surface, trying to be as fast as possible to achieve an even better result we got in Italy.



Llarena is familiar with the Fafe region after testing a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for his Sports&You team there last December.