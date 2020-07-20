-

Miko Marczyk won’t forget 2019 when he begins his bid for FIA ERC1 Junior Championship success on Rally di Roma Capitale.

As well as being the year when he captured the Polish title, Marczyk completed the recce for Rally di Roma Capitale, experience he plans to make the most of this week alongside co-driver Szymon Gospadarczyk.



“We did the recce last year when we followed the other Polish drivers,” said the ORLEN Team driver. “Fortunately, the roads are quite similar compared to 2019 so we have a basis for our pacenotes. We saw the first day of the rally, especially the Pico-Greci stage, it will be bumpy and difficult, but the second day will be typical Italian roads from my perspective. It’s great to be going there, we know how the stages look like but of course from the rally car in the first run it will be very interesting.”



Marczyk prepared for Rally di Roma Capitale with a test in Poland last week in his Sports Racing Technologies-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. “It was really nice to start the test sessions after the long break. We have done two days of testing in Poland, which was very important because my last real rally was in September 2019, Rajd Śląska in the Polish championship. After this long break I didn’t have a proper Tarmac test but now we did more than 100 kilometres and it’s much better to prepare the driving.”

ERC New year, new car, same double ERC champion Basso 5 HOURS AGO

The post ERC1 Junior Marczyk to look back to 2019 in Rome appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC We Are Back: ERC 2020 prepares for action 8 HOURS AGO