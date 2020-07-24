ERC1 Junior Solberg picks first on Rally di Roma Capitale

-

Oliver Solberg will start first on the road when the long-awaited 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season begins on Rally di Roma Capitale tomorrow (Saturday).

Swede Solberg was the fourth driver to select their starting position in Rome’s Castel Sant’Angelo this evening and elected to run at the front rather than follow the order being established by the first three drivers to pick.



Loran-entered Italian Giandomenico Basso, who chose first following his Qualifying Stage victory, opted to run at number two with second-fastest Russian Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) choosing third on the road followed by Andrea Crugnola (F.P.F. Sport). He was third fastest and opted for fourth.



Emil Lindholm starts fifth for Team MRF Tyres followed by Fabian Kreim (Pole Promotion) and Simone Tempestini. Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Calum Devine starts eighth with Lindholm’s team-mate Craig Breen ninth and Norbert Herczig completing the top 10 for MOL Racing Team.



The opening special stage of Rally di Roma Capitale, Pico-Greci, gets underway at 09h13 local time.

