The five-time Romanian champion, who finished second in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship section of Rally di Roma Capitale in July driving a Škoda Fabia R5, switches to a Citroën C3 R5 for the deciding round of the 2020 European season.



“This rally for us is new so we will have to learn many things and I hope together with our team to have a good run and to enjoy,” said the Napoca Rally Academy driver, who is co-driven by Sergiu Itu. “It’s been two years I didn’t drive [the Citroën C3 R5]. I remember a bit how is this car, but there are many things that have changed.”



Of the all-Tarmac event, Tempestini said: “For sure it’s one special rally. I have seen many things on the internet. But until you come here, everything you know you cannot be sure about. We are ready from what we think we have to expect from this rally but for sure we will need to take care during the recce and try to see as much things possible to be ready and to try to keep a good rhythm.”



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio