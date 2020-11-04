Munster starts Rally Hungary seven points behind Oliver Solberg in the chase for the Rally2-based young driver title.



Like Solberg, Munster has no previous knowledge of the Nyíregyháza event, which he’ll tackle in the BMA Autosport-run Hyundai i20 R5 he shares with co-driver Louis Louka.



“I don’t know very much about the rally except what I saw online from the previous year watching ERC’s live coverage,” said the Hyundai Junior Driver. “It looked quite tricky with really wet conditions and standing water and a lot of mud. I also saw there were a lot of punctures so for sure we will have to be careful about that. At the moment we are not expecting that much rain as the previous year so it should be a drier edition but we have to see.



“I have looked at some onboards and like always I make already my pacenotes from home so that it’s one pass of recce we already did from home with my co-driver Louis. I’ve also been doing my sport, my physical preparation.



“We are fully focused on the ERC1 Junior Championship and we will try to do our best in this championship and get the best result as possible.”



Munster was set to be partnered at his father Bernard Munster's BMA team by Nikolay Gryazin, the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion. However, the Russian has been forced to withdraw his entry for the event.