ERC1 Junior Wagner aims higher after standout superspecial run

Young star in an R5 car Simon Wagner stole the show on Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s night-time superspecial, going fourth fastest overall on his first FIA European Rally Championship outing in a four-wheel drive car.

Despite his inexperience in R5 equipment at international level, Wagner was immediately quick and now feels he can aim even higher than his pre-event ambitions.



“Before the rally I thought top 10 would be a dream but after yesterday’s first stage, of course there could be more,” said Wagner.



“You know, Barum is so difficult but of course it would be a dream to continue like this.”



Wagner’s speed out of the blocks was even more impressive considering he missed both free practice runs with a seized handbrake.



A quick turnaround by his Rallytechnology team got him out in time for the Qualifying Stage, and Wagner was full of praise for his new machine.



“ŠKODA built a great car with the Fabia R5 Evo, so we try to improve and get faster every stage.”



Wagner resumes leg two second in ERC1 Junior in addition to fourth place overall, 3.3s behind reigning class champion Nikolay Gryazin (Sports Racing Technologies).

