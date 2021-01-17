Oliver Solberg and Emil Lindholm were on strong form on the Arctic Lapland Rally, which finished in the northern Finnish city of Rovaniemi yesterday (Saturday).

Pirelli equipped Solberg, on his first start driving a Hyundai i20 R5, finished third overall, while Lindholm placed third among the Finnish championship contenders in Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo supported by MRF Tyres.



Solberg won the ERC1 Junior title in 2020, while Lindholm also impressed in the category for young stars in Rally2 cars.



Juho Hänninen, the winner of the 2012 FIA European Rally Championship crown, won overall in a Toyota Yaris World Rally Car.



Photo:Taneli Niinimaki/Rallism.fi