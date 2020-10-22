Tibor Érdi Jr will treat his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship like just another rally in an effort to take a third ERC2 win of 2020.

Double ERC2 champion Érdi Jr had a Rally Hungary to forget in 2019 when he crashed out on both legs of the event.



For this year’s Rally Hungary, Érdi Jr is determined not to let the pressure of competing at home get to him.



“The last year in Hungary was not a good race for me but I try not to think of it like a home rally in my head,” he said.