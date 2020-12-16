Tibor Érdi Jr and co-driver Zoltán Csökő will get the opportunity to celebrate their FIA ERC title on home soil when they contest the Szilveszter Rallye from December 28-29.
Érdi Jr and Csökő secured the FIA European Rally Championship’s production category crown on last month’s Rally Islas Canarias driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X run by Érdi Jr’s family team.
The Szilveszter Rallye takes place at the Hungaroring racing circuit close to Budapest, giving Érdi Jr and Csökő the perfect chance to highlight their achievements in 2020.
