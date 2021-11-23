Javier Pardo, who secured the FIA ERC2 Championship title** for 2021 with an unprecedented sixth class victory on Rally Islas Canarias last weekend, will be the star attraction on the ERC All Access magazine programme on Eurosport tonight.

As well as highlights of the 2021 ERC season decider,ERC All Accessgoes behind the scenes with Pardo, co-driver Adrián Pérez and their Suzuki Motor Ibérica team as they bid to clinch the production-based title on their home event.



The programme covers the dramatic moment when Pardo’s Suzuki Swift R4LLY S loses power and also features the scenes of celebration at the finish.



Tonight’sERC All Accessends with a spectacular sequence of onboard footage and images captured by the ERC’s camera in the sky. There’s also a wrap up of the provisional ERC title winners.



The final ERC All Access will be shown on Eurosport at 23h00 CET today (Tuesday November 23) but viewers are advised to check listings for full details.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

