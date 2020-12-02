Your third ERC2 title after a dominant season. You must be very satisfied?“We are very happy because it was not an easy job for us to do. We try always to the maximum but in this final race we were not on the maximum because we wanted to finish the race. But all year we make a good performance, we win all four races we did so this was 100 per cent and we are very happy.”



It’s not just your success but your family’s as well because this is a real family effort?“The whole team work hard, they are amazing. My family, the mechanics, my co-driver. They all work the maximum for this result.”



How does this success compare with your previous two titles?“Being two times champion makes me happy. For the third title I am happy but the situation this year was not easy with the budget. For the final race we knew if we did not go to the finish everything was over even though we won three races before. It was not the best way but it was okay.”



Rally Islas Canarias was not an easy event with the weather. How was it for you?“We didn’t make the best tyre choice for the first morning but when we got into second place it was okay, we tried to save the car to go to the finish. Because only when we go to the finish and put the car in parc fermé and when the rally is over could we celebrate.”



What are you planning for next year?“For next season we don’t know. The situation with the COVID is not so good for the budget. We try to go to ERC1 but we work, work, work and see what the budget will be.”



Recent ERC3 Junior champions

2020:Tibor Érdi Jr (Hungary)

2019:Juan Carlos Alonso (Argentina)

2018:Tibor Érdi Jr (Hungary)

2017:Tibor Érdi Jr (Hungary)

2016:Wojciech Chuchała (Poland)

2015:Dávid Botka (Hungary)

2014:Vitaliy Pushkar (Ukraine)

2013:Andreas Aigner (Austria)



**Subject to confirmation of the final results