Victor Cartier returned to the FIA ERC2 Championship podium on Rally Hungary to boost his prospects of securing a top-three overall finish in the showroom category.

Cartier battled back from brake issues on leg one to place third in class in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit.



With next month’s season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias remaining, Cartier is fifth in the provisional order, four points behind third-placed Dariusz Poloński.



The French youngster, who is co-driven by compatriot Fabien Craen, said: “We are really happy to be on the podium after a difficult [leg one].”

Ad

ERC Vogel overcomes “difficult” Rally Hungary to score in ERC3 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Double ERC 2WD champion Bessenyey on hand to guide Laszlo to home ERC3 Junior points 13 HOURS AGO