Melegari, joint top of the ERC2 standings with double title winner Tibor Érdi Jr, won Class N4 in 31st overall on Rallye Due Valli to lift the ACI Sport Italian Group N Tarmac crown on his return to the GB Motors-run Subaru Impreza he drove to ERC2 victory on Rally di Roma Capitale in July, which awarded double points for the national series.



“Due to the pandemic, there was no thought of doing anything in Italy and instead here we are celebrating a decidedly unexpected title,” said Melegari. “On the eve of the Verona race we saw that there could be a window to bring home a title and we tried. It went well for us, but it was not at all obvious. We found conditions at the limit, a really tough race in the old way, where the chances of being losing were around every corner, as demonstrated by the many retirements. In addition to giving us satisfaction for a title won, Rallye Due Valli is certainly an important spring from a psychological point of view to face the next European race in Hungary, our main opponents back yard.”



Co-driven by Corrado Bonato, Melegari had to be at his very best to get through the demanding Rallye Due Valli route, with mud-coated roads and fog a menace.



Rally Hungary takes place from November 6-8. Melegari and Bonato are newcomers to the Nyíregyháza-based event.



