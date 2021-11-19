Javier Pardo had such a bad second stage on Rally Islas Canarias this morning that he was even overtaken by his FIA ERC2 title rival Dmitry Feofanov during the San Mateo – DISA run.

Pardo began the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season closer chasing a sixth consecutive victory in the showroom category. But after completing SS2 almost three minutes behind his category-leading team-mate Joan Vinyes, Pardo’s hopes of adding to his tally of five wins appear to be slim.



“In one race it’s possible to be unlucky but the rest of the season has been very good,” the Suzuki Motor Ibérica driver said. “On the second stage the car in one corner had no power and I don’t know what happened in this moment. I see all sensor on the display are okay but I realised the connection between the intercooler and turbo is out and with no power it’s impossible to make anything and we finish the stage very slow. Two cars past me and I lost a lot of time because it was all uphill, but we could fix the problem after the stage and I am happy for Joan and Jordi to be leading because it’s very important for Suzuki.”



After four stages, Pardo was fifth in ERC2, 3m03.4s behind Vinyes. Feofanov is third but still behind Pardo in the title battle.

Ad

ERC Stratieva’s ERC Rally4 debut going better “step by step” 2 HOURS AGO

ERC El Hierro’s former Carlos Sainz junior driver hopeful is back in the ERC 2 HOURS AGO