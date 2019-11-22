ERC3 ace Cais gets R5 chance in France

Czech federation-supported ERC rising star Erik Cais will swap Ford Fiesta R2 for R5 power when he contests the French championship Rallye du Var from 22-24 November.

Cais, runner-up in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category and fourth in the ERC3 Junior, has experience of M-Sport’s previous generation Fiesta R5 following a run to second place on the Vančík Rallysprint Kopná in April. However, Rallye du Var will mark a first try-out in the British firm’s latest R5 challenger, which made its ERC debut on July’s Rally di Roma Capitale in Simone Campedelli’s hands.



Run by Orsák Rally Sport, Cais’s Fiesta will carry substantial Yacco branding in deference to the ex-downhill mountain bike racer’s main sponsor. He wrote on Facebook: “When dreams become reality. Awesome new livery and Ford Fiesta R5 Mk II are ready for Rallye du Var.”



Based in Saint-Maxime, Rallye du Var features 14 all-asphalt stages over a competitive distance of 234.62 kilometres. Nikolay Gryazin, the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion, and Abarth Rally Cup champion Andrea Nucita also appear on the entry list. Jindřiška Žáková will co-drive Cais.



Photo:Facebook.com/erikcaisrally

