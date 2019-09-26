ERC3 aces take on experienced locals

Four leading lights from the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category will take on two vastly experienced local drivers on the Cyprus Rally this week.

Orhan Avcioglu (Turkey) and event rookies Florian Bernardi (France), Erik Cais (Czech Republic) and Efrén Llarena (Spain) will go up against Cypriots Christos Mannouris and Konstantinos Televantos, who have nine Cyprus Rally starts between them.



Ekaterina Stratieva will also be chasing ERC3 points in Cyprus. Like Bernardi, Cais and Llarena, the Bulgarian is competing on the island for the first time.



The Cyprus Rally starts in Larnaca on Friday evening and features 12 special stages over a competitive distance of 199.76 kilometres.

