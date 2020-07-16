ERC3 contender Vogel on top form as she makes first start of 2020

-

Adrienn Vogel made a strong start to her 2020 campaign when the finished sixth in her class out of 16 starters on Rally Bohemia last weekend, which the Hungarian driver was using as part of her preparations for next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

Vogel and co-driver Ivett Nothiesz also finished as the top female crew on the challenging asphalt event in Czech Republic, which marked their first competitive outing in their all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4.



“It was our first race weekend with the new Ford Fiesta Rally4, which is a much more aggressive version of the previous Ford Fiesta R2,” Vogel explained. “It took me a while to get used to the new programme in the car but by the end it was very enjoyable. We won the women ranking with a big advantage, we were almost eight minutes faster in this category than the second female duo. In the R2 category we finished the race at P6 among 16 cars. So, it was an excellent chance to prepare for FIA ERC Rally di Roma.”



Rally Bohemia marked the first time that Vogel’s Hungary-based Roger Racing team had joined forces with the Orsák Rallysport outfit from Czech Republic. Afterwards, Vogel praised the professionalism of the Orsák squad.



“We got a perfect car from the team, they did an ecxellent job,” said Vogel. “Everything was excellent, it was an unforgettable experience to race with a Czech team in front of the Czech audience. They are really into rally sport and it was heart-warming to see families next to the stages and to make pictures with really, really young rally fans. We are so thankful and we can’t wait to go back to the Czech Republic.”



Vogel will begin her maiden FIA European Rally Championship campaign on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

