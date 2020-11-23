Ken Torn is putting the fact he can’t be caught in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3/ERC3 Junior rankings to one side as he prepares for the season-closing Rally Islas Canarias (November 26-28).

Despite success on sealed-surface events, Torn maintains he’s still not a Tarmac master so has vowed to prioritise learning over celebrating on the Las Palmas-based event this week.



“I still need more practice,” said the Estonian Autosport Junior Team driver. “How to drive the right way on proper Tarmac is a challenge for us, so our main thing is to get a good feeling, enjoy and study on every kilometre.”



Torn’s fellow Estonian Kauri Pannas co-drives their Pirelli equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4.