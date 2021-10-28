M-Sport Poland boss Maciej Woda has described Jon Armstrong and Sami Pajari’s battle for top ERC3/ERC3 Junior honours on Rally Hungary last weekend as “an absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed”.
Armstrong and Pajari were competing on the Nyíregyháza event for the first time in their identical, Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4s. Pajari eventually won but only after the pair exchanged fastest stage times on a number of occasions.

“This was an absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed by these two drivers,” said Woda. “It was their first time on this event which is a very tricky rally where experience pays off due to how unique the conditions are and they were against some pretty skilled and experienced competition. I thought we would be competitive here and fighting for the victory but I didn’t expect this kind of dominance. It underlines just how much you can get out of the Fiesta Rally4.”
The post ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory battle “absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed”, says M-Sport’s Woda appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
