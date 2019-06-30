ERC3 form book Torn up with another win for Ken

Ken Torn cemented his status as an FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title contender with his second consecutive class win in ERC on PZM 76th Rally Poland, beating new points leader Sindre Furuseth.

Estonian Autosport Junior Team’s standout talent made his ERC debut last month on Rally Liepāja and has wasted no time establishing himself as a man to beat, maintaining his 100% win rate in ERC3.



Torn had taken the lead from Furuseth late on the first leg (Saintéloc Junior Team) and was initially under pressure, his lead cut to just 4.7s after the first pass of Gmina Mragowo.



But he would not be beaten by Furuseth for the rest of the rally, winning three of the last four stages aboard his Pirelli-shod Ford Fiesta R2T to build a 37.8s lead by the finish line.



Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) had started leg two as the third contender for victory. A puncture on Gmina Mragowo cost him around 20 seconds and dropped him from second to third, but worse was to come. A high-speed crash destroyed his car, though both Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernandez were OK after their off.



Llarena’s non-finish coupled with a second place put Furuseth first in both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championships, something that was on the Saintéloc driver’s mind in the closing stages.



“After service I didn’t give it everything. It was difficult to keep in the pushing mood when Llarena went off,” said Furuseth.



“This is important for the championship. I am happy, I think we proved our speed yesterday.”



There was a radical reshuffle of the order behind the top two during the afternoon. Miika Hokkanen rolled on the first pass of Uzranki that cost him 40 seconds but, more critically, led to his time card going missing.



Hokkanen’s rollover had led to his co-driver’s timecard becoming hidden underneath one of the seats in his Peugeot 208 R2 and, by the time it had been tracked down, it was too late, being forced to retire by default when unable to hand over the card at the finish line of SS12.



That initially promoted Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) to third, who was under pressure from both ERC3 debutant Adam Westlund and Elias Lundberg (ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team).



Sensing the opportunity for a stunning debut podium, Westlund upped his pace, putting in a stage-winning time on Gmina Mragowo to take third place. With Zbroja also suffering a puncture on the same test, his third place was assured.



Lundberg vanished from the battle entirely when both ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team cars retired within a kilometre of each other. In addition to Lundberg’s DNF, Grégoire Munster was also forced to stop with a driveshaft failure.



With several midfielders falling by the wayside, Team ROMO’s Roman Schwedt was poised to take advantage, scoring his first top five finish in ERC3.



FPAK Team Portugal ERC’s Pedro Antunes also showed why it’s important never to give up in ERC.



Antunes’s car was looking decidedly second hand after a rollover during Friday practice that meant borrowing parts from teams and fans to finish repairs.



Sporting a bonnet from a road-going Peugeot 208 and a faulty sensor that caused his engine to cut out occasionally, he pushed on regardless and finished sixth, a great result for what had started out as a nightmare weekend.



It was all the more impressive considering he had to fend off Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) all day, starting 2.9s ahead of the Czech federation-backed driver and finishing four seconds up, with Cais securing seventh in ERC3.



Sean Johnston scored an eighth place finish but was nearly in contention for a top five, having been only 13.1s behind fifth-placed Schwedt when a puncture struck on SS13.



Florian Bernardi is a master of ERC3 on sealed surfaces but on the less familiar territory in Poland he was in learning mode, competing for the first time on gravel. Clocking every competitive kilometre, he picked up ninth place, with Gregor Jeets in the second Estonian Autosport Junior Team-run Ford Fiesta R2T completing the top 10.



Jeets also picked up seventh in ERC3 Junior, with ERC Ladies winner Nabila Tejpar picking up eighth place in the Junior category.

