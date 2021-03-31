New FIA ERC3 Junior Championship recruit Giovanni Benvenuto Baruffa finished Rally della Val d'Orcia as the highest-placed under 25 in the two-wheel-drive category.

Co-driven by Simone Brachi, Baruffa was third in the RC2 class in his Baldon Rally-run Peugeot 208 Rally4.



“It is always a pleasure to race on these roads,” said Baruffa, after he and Brachi finished 37th out of 91 starters. “We didn't look for absolute performance but we got further feedback on the car's reactions. After service [with soft-compound Pirelli tyres] and some set-up adjustments it went better and we had a lot of fun recovering some positions in the standings.



“I realise that I still have to refine some aspects of my driving, especially when braking and I need to make better use of the torque of the new car's turbo engine, but we are on the right track.”



Baruffa and Brachi are planning to launch their ERC adventure on 55th Azores Rallye from May 6-8.



Photo:Massimo Bettiol

