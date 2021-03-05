Ken Torn is preparing to make history in Finland tomorrow when he and co-driver Sander Pruul give M-Sport Poland’s Ford Fiesta Rally3 its competition debut.

The Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport is the first car built to the FIA’s new-generation regulations to break cover. It’s set for action on the SM O.K Auto-Ralli in Kouvola, round two of the Finnish championship.



Torn, who won the 2020 FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championships, will contest the FIA ERC Junior Championship in a Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-built Fiesta Rally3.

ERC Portuguese ASN president Amorim backs Azores ERC plans YESTERDAY AT 08:41

ERC Campedelli ready for “big opportunity, big responsibility” with Team MRF Tyres ERC move 03/03/2021 AT 09:04