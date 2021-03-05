Ken Torn is preparing to make history in Finland tomorrow when he and co-driver Sander Pruul give M-Sport Poland’s Ford Fiesta Rally3 its competition debut.
The Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport is the first car built to the FIA’s new-generation regulations to break cover. It’s set for action on the SM O.K Auto-Ralli in Kouvola, round two of the Finnish championship.
Torn, who won the 2020 FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championships, will contest the FIA ERC Junior Championship in a Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-built Fiesta Rally3.
Torn, who won the 2020 FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championships, will contest the FIA ERC Junior Championship in a Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-built Fiesta Rally3.
The post ERC3 Junior champion Torn revving up to make history in all-new Fiesta Rally3 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Portuguese ASN president Amorim backs Azores ERC plans
ERC
Campedelli ready for “big opportunity, big responsibility” with Team MRF Tyres ERC move
ERC
Breen, Solberg among the ERC stars to sparkle on Arctic Rally Finland