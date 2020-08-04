ERC3 Junior driver Somaschini helps to raise €20,000 for cystic fibrosis research

-

Rachele Somaschini’s efforts to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro campaign has resulted in a donation of €20,000 being made to the Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica research initiative.

The generous amount is from a gentleman, Franco, who met the ERC3 Junior recruit, who suffers from the condition, when she was offering high-speed rides in a rally car as part of a charity fund raiser.



“I met Rachele by chance,” said Franco. “I have decided to participate with a friend of mine to this charity event near my house where Rachele was offering a ride in her rally car for charity. Since then I fell in love with her cause.



“I didn’t know the problems related to cystic fibrosis but I decided to get to know more about it, so that I could understand it better and I felt the desire to help. In that period, I had a domestic accident with a circular saw which cut three fingers off my hand. I decided to transform the damage of that injury into something positive. I’ve always had a passion for cars. Sitting in a rally car has been an amazing experience [and] since then I follow Rachele’s races with passion, she is like a hurricane.”



Somaschini’s #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Racing for a Breath) campaign has now raised more than €160,000 for research into cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease for which a cure is currently at the pre-clinical phase.



“I am extremely thankful for this important donation,” said Somaschini, who made her ERC3 Junior debut on Rally di Roma Capitale last month. “We know how hard it is for us to raise funds. I am very happy to see that our unstoppable work for raising awareness goes straight to people’s hearts. This is my first aim, so that is why I thank Franco very much for his help. Meeting him and his family gave us a lot of positive energy and hope, which I would like to share with everyone who believes in the research without giving up, with the eyes fixed on the goal.”



Somaschini’s ERC3 Junior adventure in a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 continues on Rally Liepāja from 14-16 August.



Rachele Somaschini’s Race for a Breath (#CorrerePerUnRespiro)

Rachele Somaschini will use her first ERC adventure to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition affecting the lungs and digestive system that she suffers from, through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath) campaign



The Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus) promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Recognised by MIUR as a promoter of scientific research on the disease, it makes use of a network of 900 researchers and the work of over 140 delegations and support groups.



#CorrerePerUnRespiro is an awareness campaign created by Rachele Somaschini that combines her passion for motorsport with what is most dear to her: raising awareness of cystic fibrosis and supporting its research.



Those who wish to make a donation can do so by bank transfer to:

Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS

IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939

Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro

