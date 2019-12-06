ERC3 Junior drivers to count on Pirelli tyres for next three seasons

Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIA European Rally Championship, is delighted with the FIA’s decision to grant Pirelli a three-year extension to continue as the single supplier of tyres to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship for the 2020-2022 seasons.

A long-term partner of ERC Junior and a staunch supporter of young driver development, Pirelli will also remain an Official Series Partner of the ERC under a long-standing association with Eurosport Events.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted that the FIA has extended its agreement with Pirelli for a further three seasons. Pirelli has done an incredible job over the last four years, not only providing tyres but also teaching young ERC Junior drivers how to manage their tyres properly. In 2019, for the first time, the overall ERC was won by an ERC3 Junior champion, Chris Ingram, who took the ERC3 Junior title in 2017. That’s the best advert possible for a junior category and this would not have been possible without the support of Pirelli over the past few years.”



Pirelli’s single supplier agreement extension with the FIA was rubber-stamped at a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris on 4 December. The company will supply its P Zero RK tyre for the three asphalt-based rounds of ERC3 Junior and its Scorpion K tyre for the three gravel events. It will also provide an on-event support service including technical advice from experienced engineers.



Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s Rally Activity Manager, said: “Pirelli is delighted to continue as the single supplier of tyres to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship as part of our company-wide philosophy of promoting young talent in rallying to ensure the future of the sport. With Pirelli also being an Official Series Partner of the ERC, as well as being present on a wide range of national rally series throughout Europe, a ladder of talent is in place to develop drivers from the grass roots of the sport all the way to the top, which is perfectly in keeping with the ethos behind the ERC as well. We look forward to another exciting season of great rallies and with the aim of discovering more champions of the future.”



Pirelli's history in motorsport stretches back for more than 100 years, and the Italian company has been involved in rallying since the sport was established at an international level. Currently supplying Formula One as well as GT racing and national championships on both two and four wheels, Pirelli is the acknowledged world leader when it comes to ultra-high-performance tyres.



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020 calendar

Round 1: Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March

Round 2: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 4: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 5: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 6: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

