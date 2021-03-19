Tom Kristensson’s inclusion in the M-Sport Ford Rally Team’s FIA World Rally Championship 2 line-up for 2021 is a taste of what could be in store for drivers aiming to follow in his wheel tracks by embarking on an ERC3 Junior campaign.

Kristensson was FIA ERC3 Junior Championship runner-up in 2018 at the end of his first season of international competition.He moved to the FIA Junior World Rally Championship for 2019 and won the title at his second attempt last season.As part of an alliance between the FIA, M-Sport, tyre firm Pirelli and ERC promoter Eurosport Events, the 2021 ERC3 Junior champion will get a full ERC Junior bid in 2022 – or a partial campaign if they are not driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4 this season – when they will upgrade to a Rally3 car.The ERC Junior champion can then look ahead to a season in the new WRC3 Junior for Rally3 cars with this season’s title winner already getting that chance for 2022.Kristensson will drive a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for the M-Sport Ford Rally Team in WRC2.“Over the past two years he’s had the benefit of some fantastic tuition from Maciej Woda and his team at M-Sport Poland,” M-Sport head Malcolm Wilson said. ‘And now, it’s time for him to develop those skills further – joining Richard Millener and our technical team at the highest level of world rallying.“Fully integrated into the team, he’ll have access to the same information as our lead drivers, and learn how to decipher this and enhance his skills alongside our experienced team of engineers.”Kristensson will get a six-event world championship programme in 2021. He said: “I’ve not competed in four-wheel drive before, [so] the first thing will be to get a feeling for it and to discover which settings are best. There’s a lot to learn, but I’m in the best possible place to do that.”